FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 days
BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q2 earnings per share $3.84
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q2 earnings per share $3.84

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mettler-toledo International Inc

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - for Q3 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be about 5%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.92

* Q2 sales $653.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.8 million

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc sees for q3 2017 adjusted eps in range of $4.25 to $4.30

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 8%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc sees fy adjusted eps in range of $17.25 to $17.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.21, revenue view $668.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $17.25, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.