BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.58

May 3 (Reuters) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.74

* Q1 SALES $660.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $651.9 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF $20.10 TO $20.25, WHICH REFLECTS GROWTH OF 14% TO 15%

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.55 TO $4.60

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)