BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions H1 EBIT Down At EUR 2.9 Mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG:

* H1 EBIT EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUE GENERATED IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR WAS ONLY AROUND 2% BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AT € 8,677 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 8,815 THOUSAND).

* H1 NET PROFIT OF € 0 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 0 THOUSAND).

* FOR THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, WE EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES TO BETWEEN € 15.5 MILLION AND € 16.0 MILLION

* FOR THE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, WE EXPECT EBIT TO DECREASE TO BETWEEN € 4.5 MILLION AND € 5.0 MILLION