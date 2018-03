BRIEF-Mexichem's Brazilian Unit And CADE Reach Agreement

March 27 (Reuters) - Mexichem Sab De Cv:

* MEXICHEM’S SUBSIDIARY IN BRAZIL AND CADE (BRAZILIAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITY) REACH AN AGREEMENT

* MEXICHEM SAB DE CV - UNIT REACHED A CEASE & DESIST AGREEMENT WITH ADMINISTRATIVE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC DEFENSE IN BRAZIL

* MEXICHEM - ‍ BY MEANS OF AGREEMENT, UNIT COMMITTED TO PAY PECUNIARY CONTRIBUTION OF R$95.1 MILLION WITHIN 240 DAYS AFTER AGREEMENT PUBLISHED

* MEXICHEM - ‍CADE ALSO IMPOSED PECUNIARY CONTRIBUTIONS TO FORMER EMPLOYEES WHO WERE PART OF COMPANY DURING INVESTIGATED PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)