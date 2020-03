BRIEF-Mexico's central bank governor says spending to be hit by virus

March 12 (Reuters) -

* MEXICO’S CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR DIAZ DE LEON SAYS CORONAVIRUS HITTING GLOBAL, DOMESTIC GROWTH AS IT INTERRUPTS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS, ESPECIALLY MANUFACTURING

* MEXICO’S CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR DIAZ DE LEON SAYS SPENDING WILL BE HIT AS CONSUMERS, FIRMS ARE MORE CAUTIOUS, HITTING INVESTMENT AND CONSUMPTION

* MEXICO’S CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR DIAZ DE LEON SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS CHALLENGE FOR OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)