BRIEF-Meyer Burger Agenda And Proposals Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2020

April 20 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE RE-ELECTION OF CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS ANDREAS R. HERZOG AND FRANZ RICHTER

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG - HANS-MICHAEL HAUSER HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG - FRANZ RICHTER IS ALSO PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG - FRANZ RICHTER SUCCEEDS REMO LÜTOLF, WHO WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* MEYER BURGER - ELECTION OF MARK KEREKES OF SENTIS CAPITAL, URS FÄHNDRICH OF ELYSIUM CAPITAL AG AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD TO BE PROPOSED