BRIEF-Meyer Burger Anounces Decision Of Swiss Takeover Board On Non-Existence Of Obligation To Make Offer

July 2 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* DECISION OF SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD ON NON-EXISTENCE OF OBLIGATION TO MAKE AN OFFER WITH REGARD TO MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD IS OBLIGED TO PROVIDE TAKEOVER BOARD WITH A COPY OF ALL CONTRACTS CONCLUDED WITH PERSONS MENTIONED IN DISPOSITIVE NO. 1 ABOVE WITH REGARD TO CAPITAL INCREASE, IN PARTICULAR PIPE AND BACKSTOP COMMITMENT AGREEMENTS

* APPLICATION NO. 2 IS APPROVED

* IN APPROVAL OF APPLICATION NO. 3, PUBLICATION OF PRESENT DECISION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 61 PARA. 2 OF TAKEOVER ORDINANCE (TOO) WILL BE MADE IN COORDINATION WITH MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD BY 2 JULY 2020 AT LATEST

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD IS OBLIGED TO PUBLISH ANY POTENTIAL STATEMENT OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FEES CHARGED TO MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD, SENTIS CAPITAL PCC, ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK, ASTARIS CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND LIMITED AND IBH BETEILIGUNGS- UND HANDELSGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H. AMOUNT TO CHF 30,000 UNDER JOINT AND SEVERAL LIABILITY

* SENTIS CAPITAL PCC, ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK, ASTARIS CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND LIMITED AND IBH BETEILIGUNGS- UND HANDELSGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H. AS WELL AS ALL OTHER INVESTORS WHO HAVE ENTERED INTO OR WILL ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS ARE NOT OBLIGED TO SUBMIT AN OFFER FOR ALL LISTED EQUITY SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)