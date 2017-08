July 24 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* ‍AWARDED FURTHER CONTRACTS OF ABOUT CHF 22 MILLION FROM AN ASIAN CUSTOMER​

* ‍COMBINED CONTRACT VOLUME OF ORDERS AMOUNTS TO ABOUT CHF 22 MILLION WITH REVENUE RECOGNITION EXPECTED IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)