Aug 13 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* MEYER BURGER CONSIDERS REQUEST FOR EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* MEYER BURGER- WAS INFORMED BY E-MAIL AND IN MEDIA OF REQUEST BY SHAREHOLDER GROUP AROUND SENTIS PCC TO HOLD AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* MEYER BURGER- SUBJECT TO FORMAL RECEIPT OF REQUEST, BOARD WILL REVIEW REQUEST AND, IF APPROPRIATE, SUBSEQUENTLY CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: