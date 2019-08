Aug 15 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* PLANS TO ADAPT BUSINESS MODEL AND ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH REC

* HAS ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) FOR A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH REC SOLAR PTE. LTD.

IN EXCHANGE FOR EXCLUSIVITY PROTECTION FOR TECHNOLOGIES, REC TO ENTER PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH MEYER BURGER