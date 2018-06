June 13 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* ENTIRELY REJECTS REPROACH BY SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION REGARDING APPLICATION OF SWISS GAAP FER RULES IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016 AND FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017

