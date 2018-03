March 22 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* NET LOSS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS REDUCED TO CHF –79.3 MILLION (2016: CHF –97.1 MILLION)‍​

* FY EBITDA CHF 12.4 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES NET SALES AROUND CHF 450 – CHF 500 MILLION, WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 10%