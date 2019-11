BRIEF-Meyer Burger Gives Update On Contract For Heterojunction Core Equipment

Nov 4 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* GIVES UPDATE ON MAJOR CONTRACT FOR ITS HETEROJUNCTION CORE EQUIPMENT

* ON JULY 22 ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD SIGNED AN IMPORTANT FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH A SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING START-UP COMPANY IN NORTH AMERICA FOR ITS HETEROJUNCTION (HJT) CORE EQUIPMENT

* FINANCING ROUND IS STILL ONGOING, ALTHOUGH DELAYED AS COMPARED TO COMMUNICATED EXPECTATIONS

* IT IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN A FEW WEEKS AT EARLIEST

* CONTRACT VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO REACH AROUND CHF 100 MILLION AND IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMER SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDING A FINANCING ROUND Source text: bit.ly/2pCmgXu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)