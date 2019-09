BRIEF-Meyer Burger Says Board Unanimously Opposes Election Of Activist Shareholder Representative To Board

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* MEYER BURGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY OPPOSES ELECTION OF ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE TO THE BOARD

* BOARD IS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDING SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT ELECTION OF MARK KEREKES TO MEYER BURGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS, MEYER BURGER BOARD ALSO COMMENTED IN GREATER DETAIL ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF COMPANY

* CO IS WITHDRAWING FROM LOW-MARGIN BULK BUSINESS BASED ON PERC TECHNOLOGY, WHICH IS REACHING END OF ITS LIFECYCLE

* HANS BRÄNDLE INFORMED BOARD OF INTENTION TO RESIGN IN EVENT OF ELECTION OF A SENTIS REPRESENTATIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS