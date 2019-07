July 29 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* INFORMED BY SENTIS CAPITAL PCC (“SENTIS”) THAT SEVERAL SHAREHOLDERS WITH PARTICIPATION OF SENTIS HAVE FORMED A GROUP UNDER TERMS OF A SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT TO COORDINATE THEIR INTERESTS

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP HOLDS 10.425% OF VOTING RIGHTS THROUGH SHARES AND DERIVATIVES

* TO DATE MEYER BURGER HAS NOT RECEIVED REQUEST TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING