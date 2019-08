BRIEF-Meyer Burger Says HY Net Sales Dropped To CHF 122.6 Mln Vs CHF 232.3 Mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* HY OPERATING INCOME AFTER COSTS OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WAS CHF 63.1 MILLION (CHF 120.1 MILLION IN H1 2018)

* HY EBITDA FIGURE WAS CHF -13.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (CHF +29.2 MILLION IN H1 2018)

* HY RESULT AT EBIT LEVEL AMOUNTED TO CHF -21.1 MILLION (CHF +14.9 MILLION IN H1 2018)

* NET FINANCIAL RESULT IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF -4.5 MILLION (CHF -4.0 MILLION IN H1 2018)

* SAYS HY NET SALES DROPPED TO CHF 122.6 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 232.3 MILLION IN H1 2018)

* MEYER BURGER GENERATED A GROUP RESULT OF CHF +1.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (CHF +8.3 MILLION IN H1 2018).