Oct 23 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* SELLS COMPANY BUILDING TO HELVETICA SWISS COMMERCIAL FUND

* PURCHASE PRICE IS CHF 42.5 MILLION, OF WHICH AROUND CHF 31 MILLION WILL BE TRANSFERRED AT TIME OF CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP, WITH REMAINDER FOLLOWING IN TRANCHES OVER COURSE OF NEXT FIVE YEARS