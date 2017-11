Nov 13 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* ‍DIVESTS ITS NON-PV RELATED DIAMOND WIRE PRODUCTION BUSINESS TO THERMOCOMPACT GROUP​

* ‍THERMOCOMPACT GROUP TO BUY REMAINING DMT BUSINESS FOR AN AMOUNT OF ABOUT USD 6 MILLION IN CASH​

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BY MID-DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)