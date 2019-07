July 22 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT FOR ITS HETEROJUNCTION CORE EQUIPMENT

* SUBJECT TO CLOSING OF COMPANY’S FINANCING ROUND, CONTRACT VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 100 MLN

* EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ORDER INTAKE WITH CONTRACTUAL DOWN PAYMENT IN BEGINNING OF Q4 OF 2019