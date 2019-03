March 28 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* ACQUIRES 18.4% OF OXFORD PV AND ISSUES 62,288,420 REGISTERED SHARES OUT OF EXISTING AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* ISSUANCE WILL INCREASE MEYER BURGER’S LISTED SHARE CAPITAL TO CHF 34,258,691.70, DIVIDED INTO 685,173,834 REGISTERED SHARES

* NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.05 EACH.