April 25 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* MICHAEL ESCHER TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

* MICHAEL ESCHER WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AND LEAVE EXECUTIVE BOARD BY END OF JUNE 2019

* EXECUTIVE BOARD TO CONSIST OF 3 MEMBERS: HANS BRÄNDLE, CEO; MANFRED HÄNER, CFO AND GUNTER ERFURT, CTO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: