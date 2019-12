Dec 18 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* IS CONSOLIDATING ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN HOHENSTEIN-ERNSTTHAL

* CLOSURE OF SITE IN ZÜLPICH (GERMANY)

* TO COMPLETELY DISCONTINUE ITS PRODUCTION SITE IN ZÜLPICH (GERMANY) BY MID-2020

* AROUND 60 EMPLOYEES WILL BE AFFECTED BY CLOSURE OF ZÜLPICH SITE

* EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND CHF 7 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE PROVIDED FOR IN 2019 AND OF WHICH CHF 3 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT CASHFLOW IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)