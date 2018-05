May 14 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* DIVESTS ITS SOLAR SYSTEMS BUSINESS TO PATRICK HOFER-NOSER

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY REGARDING TRANSACTION PRICE

* SALE WILL RESULT IN A LOSS IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE INCLUDING A GOODWILL RECYCLING OF AROUND CHF 1 MILLION