Feb 13 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* INCOMING ORDERS OF CHF 188 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2019, COMPARED TO CHF 326.8 MILLION IN 2018

* FY NET SALES REACHED APPROXIMATELY CHF 262 MILLION (2018: CHF 407.0 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/31PLXm2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)