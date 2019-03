BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: FY Results, Partnership With Oxford PV

March 21 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* FY EBITDA CHF 26.1 MILLION; EBIT CHF 1.8 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS CHF -59.4 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO VALUE ADJUSTMENT ON DEFERRED TAX ASSETS OF CHF 49.0 MILLION

* NET SALES 2018 OF CHF 407.0 MILLION

* TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM TO REDUCE FIXED COST BASE ON TRACK

* RE-SIZED EXECUTIVE BOARD TO FOUR MEMBERS; COO DANIEL LIPPUNER TO LEAVE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH OXFORD PV

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY SAYS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT 2019, DUE TO POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES, SUCH AS TRADE TARIFFS, ENERGY POLICIES, NEW CHINESE SUBSIDY POLICIES

* SIGNED DIVESTMENT OF WAFERING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN WEEKS AND GENERATES CHF 50 MILLION PROCEEDS