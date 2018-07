July 19 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* H1 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO CHF 232 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF OVER 9% (H1 2017 CHF 212.3 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA REACHED ABOUT CHF 28 MILLION (H1 2017 CHF 6.9 MILLION)

* EXPECTS H1 PROFIT IN A RANGE OF CHF 7 - 8 MILLION AT NET EARNINGS LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)