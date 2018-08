Aug 16 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* H1 EBITDA MORE THAN QUADRUPLED TO CHF 29.2 MILLION

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 14.9 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF CHF 8.3 MILLION

* NET SALES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018 REVISED TO CHF 400-440 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE OF ABOUT 10% REMAINS INTACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)