BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology H1 EBITDA Turns Negative

July 22 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCES STRATEGY REVIEW

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FOR H1 ORDERS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 94 MILLION (H1 2018 CHF 137.9 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA WAS NEGATIVE (H1 2019 CHF -14 MILLION; H1 2018 CHF +29.2 MILLION)

* TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS AT CHF 166 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

* EXPECTS A BREAKEVEN NET RESULT FOLLOWING EXTRAORDINARY INCOME OF SALE OF WAFERING BUSINESS

* SAYS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN H1 UNDERLINES NEED TO CHALLENGE BUSINESS MODEL AND CORPORATE STRATEGY

