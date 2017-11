BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology initiates cost efficiency programme, to cut 180 positions

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology Ag

* INITIATED A COST EFFICIENCY PROGRAMME

* ‍ALL MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES IN THUN ARE EXPECTED TO BE DISCONTINUED BY END OF 2018​

* ‍RESULTING MEASURES WILL AFFECT UP TO 180 POSITIONS​

* ‍EXPECTS MOST OF TRANSFORMATION TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018​

* ‍POSITIVE EBITDA IMPACT OF ABOUT CHF 10 MILLION AS OF FY 2019​

* ONE-OFF CASH-RELATED EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES OF ABOUT CHF 10 MILLION​

* ONE-OFF NON-CASH RELATED EXTRAORDINARY CHARGE OF ABOUT CHF 40 MILLION WILL BE RECORDED TO 2017 FY

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR NET SALES 2017​

* ‍ADJUSTS ITS PREVIOUS EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO A LEVEL OF CHF 5-15 MILLION​