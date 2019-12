BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology Sells PiXDRO

Dec 20 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* DIVESTS MEYER BURGER (NETHERLANDS) B.V.

* IS SELLING ITS INKJET PRINTING BUSINESS (PIXDRO) LOCATED IN MEYER BURGER (NETHERLANDS) B.V. IN EINDHOVEN (NL) TO SÜSS MICROTEC SE

* 2020. AGREED PURCHASE PRICE FOR BUSINESS WITH ANNUAL SALES OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 8 MILLION IS APPROXIMATELY CHF 5 MILLION IN CASH

* MEYER BURGER ANTICIPATES AN ACCOUNTING PROFIT ARISING FROM TRANSACTION OF AROUND CHF 3 MILLION

* APPROXIMATELY 30 EMPLOYEES WILL TRANSER FROM MEYER BURGER (NETHERLANDS) B.V. TO SÜSS MICROTEC SE

* CONTRACT IS SUBJECT TO STANDARD MARKET COMPLETION CONDITIONS WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION EXPECTED TOWARDS END OF FEBRUARY 2020