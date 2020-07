BRIEF-Meyer Burger To Increase Share Capital

July 10 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* MEYER BURGER ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF ITS PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE

* TARGETED GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 165 MILLION

* TRADING IN SHARES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WILL BE SUSPENDED TODAY UNTIL 30 MINUTES AFTER PUBLICATION OF RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING UP TO 1,829,977,372 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.05 PER SHARE

* CONDITION FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS THAT TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF AT LEAST CHF 150 MILLION CAN BE RAISED Source text: bit.ly/3gKGFPi Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)