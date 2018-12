Dec 14 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* MEYER BURGER AWARDED FIRST LARGE-SCALE CONTRACT FOR 600 MW HETEROJUNCTION AND SMARTWIRE TECHNOLOGIES FOR CHF 74 MILLION

* INITIAL DELIVERY TO BEGIN IN Q1 OF 2019 WITH START OF CELL AND MODULE PRODUCTION PLANNED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* TOTAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IS SCHEDULED TO BE IN FULL PRODUCTION BY Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)