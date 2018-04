April 11 (Reuters) - Mezzotin Minerals Inc:

* MEZZOTIN MINERALS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED DEBT SETTLEMENT

* MEZZOTIN MINERALS - AGREED TO ISSUE 8 MLN COMMON SHARES AT A DEEMED PRICE OF $0.05 PER SHARE TO HONG KONG-BASED MAX MIND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

* MEZZOTIN MINERALS - UPON COMPLETION OF DEBT SETTLEMENT, MAX MIND WOULD OWN ABOUT 14.1% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CO