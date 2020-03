BRIEF-MG International FY Operating Result Up At 2.5 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - MG INTERNATIONAL SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 47.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RISKS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN ARE MODERATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SOME SHORTAGES OF ELECTRONIC MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS EXIST AND THE GROUP MAY SUFFER FROM THESE SHORTAGES GIVEN ITS MODEST PURCHASING VOLUME IN WORLD MARKETS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF MARCH 10 COMPANY AND PARENT COMPANY MAYTRONICS HAVE HIGH STOCKS OF FINISHED PRODUCTS AND COMPONENTS

* FY LONG-TERM DEBT AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.8 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF MARCH 10, MAIN SUPPLIERS IN ASIAN REGION FOR COMPANY AND PARENT COMPANY MAYTRONICS OPERATE WITH THEIR CAPACITIES SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE NOMINAL Source text: bit.ly/2W0zc7q Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)