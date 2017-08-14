FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - M&G Investments:

* M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc.

* Says ‍M&G currently manages funds owning approximately 19.4 percent of outstanding shares of Gibson​

* Company should exit all lines of its trucking business that are not associated with core infrastructure assets of company

* Says ‍Gibson Energy should sell Moose Jaw refinery and its affiliated lines of business and use proceeds to reduce debt

* Believe Gibson Energy should commence a strategic review of all options, including sale of co, with help of independent investment bank​

* On Aug 14, delivered letter to James M. Estey, Chairman of Gibson Energy’s board discussing its views, measures Gibson should take ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.