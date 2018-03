BRIEF-MG Motors India Exec: Plans To Invest More Than 50 Bln Rupees In India Over Next 6 Yrs

March 19 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp Ltd:

* MG MOTORS INDIA TO LAUNCH ONE NEW VEHICLE IN THE COUNTRY EVERY YEAR FROM 2019 - STATEMENT

* MG MOTORS INDIA ACTIVELY CONSIDERING LAUNCHING NEW ENERGY VEHICLES IN THE COUNTRY - STATEMENT

* MG MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN 50 BILLION RUPEES IN INDIA OVER NEXT SIX YEARS

* MG MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS WILL LAUNCH FIRST CAR IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* MG MOTORS INDIA EXEC SAYS FIRST CAR TO BE LAUNCHED WILL BE A SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)