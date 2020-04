April 21 (Reuters) - M&G PLC:

* M&G - TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF M&G PROPERTY PORTFOLIO CONTINUES

* M&G - PROPERTY PORTFOLIO'S FURTHER 24% OF RENT DUE HAS EITHER BEEN DEFERRED OR TENANTS WILL MOVE TO MONTHLY INSTEAD OF QUARTERLY PAYMENTS