Sept 21 (Reuters) - MG Unit Trust:

* Notes recent media speculation regarding its previously announced strategic review

* Confirms that it has received a number of confidential, non-binding indicative proposals

* No offer has been received for units in MG Unit Trust for $1.20 per unit, as speculated in media

* MG and financial advisor Deutsche Bank AG are engaging with a number of parties to assess proposals, including valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: