23 days
MG Unit Trust says total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 bln lts
July 23, 2017 / 11:01 PM / in 23 days

BRIEF-MG Unit Trust says total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 bln lts

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Mg Unit Trust:

* MG's total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 billion litres

* Maintaining forecast FY18 FMP range of $5.20-$5.50/kg ms

* Entered into agreements to sell Kiewa Country brand & certain associated assets to a local business

* Has appointed Deutsche Bank AG as financial adviser to MG on previously announced comprehensive strategic review

* Commercial terms of transaction are confidential

* If recent strengthening of Australian dollar was to continue over full FY, this could create some uncertainty in relation to achievability of $5.50/kg ms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

