April 11 (Reuters) - MG Unit Trust:

* UPDATES ON RECORD DATE FOR INITIAL DISTRIBUTION

* UNTIL APPROVAL GIVEN, WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FINALISE RECORD DATE FOR CAPITAL RETURN ON ITS SHARES AND ON UNITS IN MG UNIT TRUST

* INFORMED THAT DECISION BY FIRB REGARDING SAPUTO’S PROPOSED PURCHASE OF MURRAY GOULBURN NOW EXPECTED BY APRIL 18

* INDICATIVE RECORD DATE WAS 16 APRIL; FINAL RECORD DATE WILL NOW BE LATER IN APRIL