April 13 (Reuters) - Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* MGA ENTERTAINMENT SAYS CEO ISAAC LARIAN PUT IN FORMAL BID OF $675 MILLION TO BUY BOTH U.S STORES AS WELL AS $215 MILLION TO BUY TOYS”R”US STORES IN CANADA

* FUNDS TO PURCHASE U.S., CANADIAN STORES WILL COME FROM LARIAN'S OWN COFFERS, ADDITIONAL INVESTORS AND BANK FINANCING