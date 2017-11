BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics Agrees To Be Acquired By Altus Capital Partners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - MGC Diagnostics Corp:

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION AGREES TO BE ACQUIRED BY ALTUS CAPITAL PARTNERS

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS - ‍ALTUS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MGCD FOR $11.03 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $50.3 MILLION​

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS - ‍ALTUS WILL COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER FOR ALL CO‘S SHARES AFTER NOVEMBER 27, 2017​

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP- ‍MGCD‘S BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ACQUISITION AGREEMENT​

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, MGCD WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY​

* MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP- PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH EQUITY COMMITMENTS MANAGED BY ALTUS & SENIOR & MEZZANINE COMMITMENTS FROM THIRD PARTIES​