Feb 17 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* RECEIVED FIRM COMMITMENT TO RAISE A$1.0 MILLION BY WAY OF SHARE PLACEMENT AT 3.2 CENTS/SHARE

* WILL ALSO OFFER SPP TO RAISE UP TO A$3 MILLION AT 2.7 CPS, WITH A 1 FOR 2 FREE ATTACHING OPTION EXERCISABLE AT 4.5 CENTS Source text reut.rs/320QXo5 Further company coverage: