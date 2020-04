April 15 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* CONFIRMS ITS UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF ALL OF ITS MATERIAL CONTRACTS INCLUDING ALL EXECUTIVE SERVICE AGREEMENTS

* EXECUTIVE SERVICE AGREEMENTS ARE BEING AMENDED FOR A 50% CUT IN EXECUTIVE AND NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FEES