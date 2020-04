April 15 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ON 4 APRIL, EXECUTED A BINDING CONTRACT MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MICELLE TECHNOLOGY AG

* AGREEMENT WITH MICELLE FOR RESEARCH SUPPORT, PRODUCTION & WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION OF NATURAL ANTI-INFECTIVE BASED FORMULATION

* UNDER AGREEMENT, MGC TO HAVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR FUTURE CLINICAL TRIALS, EU GMP PRODUCTION & WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCT