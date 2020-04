BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals To Cut Salary For All Directors & Executive Management

April 6 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* AGREED TO IMPLEMENT MINIMUM 50% SALARY CUTS FOR ALL DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT FROM 1 MARCH

* SENIOR MANAGEMENT & MOST STAFF TO TAKE CASH SALARY CUTS TO BE OFFSET FOR SHARES IN CO, EQUATING TO BETWEEN 40-50% FROM 1 MARCH

* COMPANY EXPECTS DELIVERY DELAYS FOR REMAINING DURATION THAT MUCH OF EUROPE IS EXPERIENCING LOCKDOWN WITH

* COVID-19 IMPACTED PROCESS & TIMING FOR OBTAINING PERMIT APPROVALS FOR EXPORT OF GMP PHYTOCANNABINOID MEDICINES FROM SLOVENIA GOVERNMENT

* DURING COVID-19 IN EUROPE OVER PAST 6 WEEKS, PRODUCTION CONTINUITY IN SLOVENIA HAD SERIOUS CHALLENGES FOR MANAGEMENT TO RESOLVE