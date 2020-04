April 28 (Reuters) - MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SECURES COMMITMENTS FOR $3.5M PLACEMENT

* TO ISSUE ABOUT 129.6 MILLION NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT $0.027 PER NEW SHARE

* PROCEEDS OF PLACEMENT WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS PRODUCTION FOR CO'S CANNABINOID- BASED MEDICINES