March 12 (Reuters) -

* MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS AN INDIVIDUAL WHO VISITED ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR ON MARCH 5 HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS WORKING IN CLOSE CONSULTATION WITH PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND WITH ENCORE AND WYNN EXECUTIVES