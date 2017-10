Sept 12 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* MGI AND CURETIS TO COLLABORATE ON NGS-BASED INFECTIOUS DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS

* ‍BROAD COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A TARGETED NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING ASSAY FOR MICROBIAL INFECTIONS​

* ‍WORKFLOW FOR NATIVE SAMPLES INTEGRATING MGI AND CURETIS INSTRUMENTATION​

* ‍CURETIS' SUBSIDIARY ARES GENETICS TO PROVIDE ASSAY DESIGN AND DATA INTERPRETATION APP​