BRIEF-MGI Coutier FY Consolidated Net Income Group Share Down At 84.8 Million Euros

April 11 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 115.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.02 BILLION VERSUS EUR 963.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND OF €0.30 PER SHARE ON 2017 EARNINGS, IDENTICAL TO THAT OF 2016, WILL BE PROPOSED

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 84.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, SHOULD BENEFIT FROM NEW FACILITIES ENTERING PRODUCTION AND SEE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON SALES FROM THE SITES LAUNCHED IN 2017

* THE RAYONG, THAILAND SITE WILL BECOME OPERATIONAL DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* IN BULGARIA, PROJECT HAS BEEN POSTPONED FOR 18 MONTHS

* AIMS TO REALISE SALES IN THE REGION OF €1.2 BILLION BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)